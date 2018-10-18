Kenya: Pace-Setter Gachaga Now Wants the Real Deal

Morris Gachaga, who holds the fastest time in the rarely run 12-kilometre road race, has decided to shift to competitive marathon running.

The half marathon specialist from Mbuvori village, Embu county has not received much attention even though he has featured in many big races, but not as a competitor.

The 25-year old was the pace setter for Daniel Wanjiru when he won the London marathon in 2017, and repeated the same duty for the current marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in his first attempt at the world record on the same course.

Munene, who trains at Kigari high attitude grounds, said he hoped to return to the London marathon as a competitor and win the race.

"I have set pace in the London marathon two times and I want to stop pace making and embark on the real marathon. First, I want to run the half marathon in 58 minutes to give me confidence," he said.

Munene holds the best time in the 12-kilometre road race, after winning in Cape Town in 2017 on 33:27 minutes, smashing the record of 33.31 set by fellow Kenyan Sammy Kitwara.

He also boasts of a half marathon personal best time of 59:36 minutes set in RAK Half Marathon, UAE 2018.