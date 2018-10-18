Kenya: Ex-Stars Coach Mulee - Kenya No Longer Mere Participants At Afcon

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee believes current coach Sebastien Migne has big options to form a better squad.

Mulee, who led Kenya to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Tunisia which was the country's last appearance at the continental showdown, congratulated Stars after a convincing 3-0 win over Ethiopia in their 2019 Nations Cup Group F match qualifying match at Kasarani on Sunday.

"I've never seen Harambee Stars at full strength like this team," Mulee said in a short video clip on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He added: "That was a job well done. I enjoyed the defensive play that has been our weakness, I think Stars would've given Ethiopia five goals and avenge the same thing Ghana did."

"Migne has big options when you look at the forward line, the defence and the midfield he has plenty of options. I believe our qualification is not just being there but we are going to be even better. I salute Harambee Stars and sky is the limit."

The win sent Kenya three points clear at the top of Group "F" on seven points. Ethiopia are second on four points with Ghana and Sierra Leone tied on three.

Ghana and Sierra Leone have two games in hand each, as the two nations didn't face off in matchday three and four due to a suspension imposed by Fifa on the latter.