South Africa: 2 Men Accused of Killing Coligny Teen to Be Sentenced

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

The two men being sentenced for the Coligny murders.

The sentencing proceedings for the two men convicted of killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu will begin in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte pleaded not guilty to a string of charges that include murder, intimidation, kidnapping, theft, the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition and pointing a firearm.

The two are accused of murdering Matlhomola in Coligny on April 20, 2017. Doorewaard and Schutte claimed that they caught the teenager stealing a sunflower on that day.

The duo claimed that their intention was to drive him to the police station, but he jumped off their bakkie along the way and broke his neck.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks said that after all the contradictions, probabilities and improbabilities were taken into account, he relied on witness Bonakele Pakisi.

"There is one thing that needs special mention... That Mr Pakisi gave evidence on difference scenes," he said.

Hendricks also said that the evidence also noted that there was a possible motive to punish Matlhomola.

'State proved its case'

There was no reason why the boy would have jumped from the bakkie, as the accused claimed, Hendricks said.

"It is difficult to believe the assumption that the deceased jumped from the van," Hendricks said.

Hendricks further said that the accused had told the court that the deceased had been sitting at the back of the bakkie on the day, at the rear window.

"It makes no sense. Why he would all of a sudden, and for no reason, after being so cooperative, jump," he said.

Hendricks said the State had proved its case to the court.

"I am of the view that their [the accused's] versions are not reasonably possibly true and are rejected," Hendricks said.

He said the rejection of the accused's versions was backed by the reports by pathologists, who had said that there was no way that Matlhomola could have jumped.

Matlhomola's death sparked protests in the area, with residents saying he was killed because he was black. The protests led to multiple houses and businesses being burnt down.

