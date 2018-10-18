Rwanda: Musanze Students Tipped on Benefits of Chinese Language

Rwandans mostly youngsters who opted to learn the Chinese language will never regret the choice they made as a huge amount of opportunities await them to improve their livelihoods as well as to fast-truck their country's economy.

This was noted on Tuesday by Zhang Xian, the Confucius Institute director in Rwanda while touring Wisdom Schools, a Musanze based school which teaches Chinese Language among other subjects.

Addressing hundreds of students and their teachers, Zhang advised that people should strive to exploit good diplomatic relations which characterise Rwanda and China by grabbing inclusive occasions which fall under that existing cooperation.

He therefore revealed that in particular China has exceptional potentialities all over the world which should only be successfully accessed when one speaks Chinese Language.

"Now China's population is very heavy around the world and there are so many Chinese companies in many countries all over the world so whoever speaks a very good Chinese Language can work with Chinese people not only in Rwanda but also in Uganda, Burundi, in Eastern Africa Community, Europe, America or Australia," Zhang said

"The Chinese companies need those who can speak Chinese Language, that's why to speak good Chinese Language is a great potentiality," He added

The Confucius Institute director in Rwanda promised that getting fluency in Chinese Language does not require much as within a half year or a year a person with a will to know becomes familiar with that language.

He commended the level of fluency he witnessed at Wisdom schools as he found students reciting poems, greeting each other and singing songs in Chinese Language.

"Just now I communicate with them(students), I found they are progressing very fast ... their performance is very excellent, it's amazing for me to see that they speak so good Chinese," Zhang said.

Elie Nduwayesu, the proprietor of Wisdom Schools told The New Times that his school teaches Chinese Language among other subjects in a bid to prepare students to compete at the international level given the fact that the Mandarin Language is the most spoken language worldwide.

He said that from the next school year Chinese Language will be added to the school report card.

The Confucius Institute officials in Rwanda said that so far the Chinese Language is taught in 6 different public high schools countrywide and in different campuses of the University of Rwanda.