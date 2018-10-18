Rwanda: Angolan Delegation on Study Tour

A high-level delegation from Angola, led by the Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reforms, Adão Francisco Correia de Almeida, are in the country on a study tour to learn from Rwanda's decentralisation and other governance processes.

On Wednesday they paid a visit to the Ministry of Local Government as part of their five-day mission in the country.

Other members of the delegation include the Minister for Housing and Territorial Planning, Ana Paula Chantre de Carvalho, the Minister for State Budget, Aia Eza Silva, and Assistant to the President of the Republic for Local Affairs, Flávio da Fonseca among other ministers and government officials.

The officials were welcomed by the Minister for Local Government, Francis Kaboneka, and other officials who made presentations about the country's decentralisation process from 2008 until today.

Correia de Almeida said the visit was in line with the 2020 plan to embark on the decentralisation process in Angola, adding that they chose to come to Rwanda since both countries face similar histories and the fact that Rwanda has managed to rebuild exceptionally well.

"Rwanda and Angola have faced a similar terrible past that affected many sectors. We have been facing wars since our independence. It's time that our leadership gets to be at the local level. In 2020, we plan to start the decentralisation process by electing local leaders. In our country, there are 164 districts, however, they are not decentralised yet. Therefore, we came to Rwanda to get experience on the process. Our visit to the Ministry has been so useful," minister said.

Kaboneka explained that decentralisation had impacted on good governance in Rwanda, improved service delivery as well as accelerated progress since citizens were engaged in all activities.

He told them that in order to live in peace and avoid conflicts, it required determination, hard work and a high level of patriotism.

The minister said that, under the process, some initiatives were established such as monthly-community service (Umuganda) where officials join residents and interact. He also noted that the country had chosen to reduce the number of provinces so that districts, sectors and cells are empowered enough.

Talking about the similarities and the partnerships between both countries, Kaboneka appreciated how Angola had tried to bring peace in their country after many wars saying that recently both countries signed bilateral Air service agreement.