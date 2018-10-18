17 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Beach Handball Tourney Set for November 3

By Damas Sikubwabo

The 11th edition of the annual national beach handball tournament has been scheduled for November 3-4 on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu district.

According to Rwanda Handball Federation (Ferwahand), the teams have until October 28 to register for the two-day tournament.

Last year, Police won the title in men's the category after edging The Winners 2-0 in the final.

"The tournament is organised so that players can keep fit during the break as they get ready for the following season. We hope to have a competitive and entertaining event for handball lovers in Rubavu District," Ferwahand Secretary General, Jean Paul Ngarambe, said on Wednesday.

He further revealed to Times Sport that the tournament is open to all, not only league teams, and each side will pay Rwf50,000 in registration fee .

The competition will have three categories namely; seniors, juniors, and veterans.

