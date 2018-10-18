Botswana: Ministers Should Stay Out of Tender Process - Morupisi

Gaborone — Permanent Secretary to the President Mr Carter Morupisi says cabinet ministers should not be involved in tendering for projects in institutions under their purview.

Speaking at a meeting with chief executive officers (CEOs) of government institutions and parastatals in Gaborone on October 16, Mr Morupisi said President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi had already communicated the issue to ministers.

"One of the things that he discussed with cabinet which was very clear was the issue that no cabinet minister should be involved in procurement. At the stage where you prepare ITT, it is all and well for you to discuss with ministers to ensure that those things which you require to be procured are water tight. But thereafter, once you have taken them out to bidders only those who are doing evaluation of the tender should be left to do that," he explained.

Mr Morupisi warned CEOs not to accept or allow ministers to influence any decision making concerning tender outcomes.

The involvement of ministers in tendering for projects in their own ministries could raise ethical concerns, he said adding that ministers should remain above board.

He further said board members and CEOs should also allow tender processes to be finalised without undue interference.

Quoting the president, he stressed the importance of good governance in procurement and for accounting officers to take greater responsibility in procuring goods and services for their institutions.

"The deepest concern is to do with ensuring that the rule of law is followed at all times in terms of the areas we manage, be it procurement, be it the use of public resources. Nothing should be left to chance and nothing should raise eyebrows in terms of the way you procure goods and services," Mr Morupisi said.

He said around 70 per cent of government budget went into procurement therefore heads of institutions should ensure that proper procedures and requirements were followed at all times.

Concerning the widely publicised matter about President Masisi denying his predecessor Lt. General Dr Ian Khama Seretse Khama the use of government air transport, Mr Morupisi explained that the president played by the book to ensure prudent use of public resources.

Mr Morupisi explained that the law provided for government to support a retired president with every mode transport.

However, he said provision for any other mode of transport apart from road, should be done on a case by case basis as determined by the sitting President.

On yet another issue, Mr Morupisi said Dr Masisi wanted improvement in service delivery and the review of all policies that could hinder it.

"The president wants the country to improve and create a seamless business environment that can assist to bring in more investors to our country. Your job is to help government to bring in those investors. What I can assure you is that the issues of stringent measures in terms of visas, work permits, residence permits those government has set aside and relaxed for true business men," he said.

Source : BOPA