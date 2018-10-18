Uganda: 50 Civil Servants Lose Jobs Over Forged Academic Papers

The validation and verification exercise of academic documents possessed by civil servants in Bulambuli District has unearthed 47 primary teachers and 13 parish chiefs with forged academic papers.

To that effect, the affected staff have been sacked and recruitment of new qualified workers has commenced.

Mr James Ingoi, the deputy chief administrative officer, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday, that the exercise, which started in March and ended last week, was prompted by poor academic performance and service delivery in the district.

"It was conducted by the district with the help of ministry of Education. We found out that some staff never completed school while others were using forged certificates," Mr Ingoi said.

He revealed that they have forwarded the academic papers of the affected civil servants to the ministry of Education and Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) for further scrutiny.

Admitted wrongdoing

According to Mr Ingoi, majority of the affected civil servants admitted to having forged the academic papers.

"Those who are not satisfied with the findings and think that their services have been terminated illegally, there are other means of redress that they can seek," he advised.

Mr Moses Mwayafu, a councillor representing Bulunganya Sub-county and the chairperson of social service committee, attributed the poor service delivery in the region to the officers who did not have requisite academic qualifications.

"People have been trusted with positions yet they are not knowledgeable and competent in those areas. We are taking a right direction geared towards improving service delivery and anybody opposing it should rethink," he said.

Common practice

Mr Denis Wanyoro, the district youth councillor said among the affected are teachers who have been in service for more than 15 years.

Mr Wanyoro claimed that it is common practice in local governments for people in leadership to employ their relatives instead of qualified people.

