Kenya: Rio Scandal - Former CS Wario, Kipchoge Keino Report to City Cops

Kenya Ambassador to Austria Hassan Wario, athletics legend Kichoge Keino and two others have turned themselves in as ordered by court.

Police say the four turned themselves in as early 5:30 on bid to beat court deadline and avert arrest.

Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Douglas Ogoti on Monday directed them to present themselves before the Directorate of Criminal Investigions (DCI) by 6am on Thursday morning.

The two others are former director of administration Haron Chebet Komen and former finance officer Patrick Kimithi Nkabu in the Sports ministry.

Magistrate Ogoti also ordered that the four to appear before him on Friday at 8.30a.m to take plea on charges levelled against them over mismanagement of funds.

"Failure to present themselves before the DCI, warrants of arrests be issued," said Magistrate Ogoti.

Court had been told that both Mr Wario and Mr Keino were out of the country but were expected to return on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.