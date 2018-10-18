17 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: High Court Inaugurated in K'si Central Prisons

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Faustina Kwabea Osei, Kumasi

A high court has been inaugurated on the premises of the Kumasi Central Prisons to facilitate speedy resolution of applications of remand and criminal cases from the circuit and district courts.

The facility was funded by the government of Denmark through its Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) programme.

It is expected to reduce the cost of transporting remand prisoners to the various high courts in the region and speed up remand cases, and also minimise congestion in the Kumasi Central Prisons, which currently houses 2,115 inmates as against its required number of 800.

Inaugurating it, Chief Justice Sofia Abena Akuffo urged government to support the Judicial Service to expedite the construction of modern court facilities, recommending that, "designs of future prison facilities should include full-scale court premises for smooth and quality justice delivery in the country."

The Chief Justice said the construction of courts closer to prison facilities were significant in the Judicial Service's quest to fight congestion in the various prisons as it would reduce the number of remand prisoners through the "Justice for all" programme, among others.

She cautioned members of the Judicial Service, who would be working in the new court building, to be mindful of their tasks at hand which was to advance the course of human rights, the bedrock of democracy.

The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Tove Degnbol, said her government was proud to be associated with justice delivery system in Ghana, especially the "Justice for all" programme.

She acknowledged that, the lack of courts at the premises of the various prisons facilities in the country was impeding on the justice delivery system and for that matter, the objective of the "Justice for all" programme.

Ms Degnbol assured that, the Danish government would continue to support the Judicial Service to establish courts closer to prison facilities.

The Director-General of Prisons, Patrick Darko Missah, commended the Judicial Service and the Danish government for their collaboration on the new court facility, which he said would reduce both congestion in the Kumasi Central Prisons and administrative cost of the facility.

"Above all, it will bring relief to inmates who will want to appeal their sentences," he said.

Ghana

Woman Rescued By Christian Atsu Dies

A 62-year-old prisoner, Mama Theresa, whose surgery bills were paid by Black Star midfielder, Christian Atsu, has passed… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.