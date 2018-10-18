17 October 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Kombi Driver Caged 2 Years for Crashing Into Chiwenga's Motorcade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Taruvinga

AN unlicenced Harare kombi driver was Wednesday sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted for crashing into Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga's motorcade in August this year.

Silent Hungwe was found guilty after a full trial in which prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti proved that he committed the offence due to negligent driving.

Magistrate Barbra Mateko concurred with the state saying Hungwe failed to give any special circumstances.

"These cases are now prevalent and people no longer hesitate to get behind the wheel when they don't have the necessary skills," she said.

"It is clear that the accused was driving a vehicle that is not roadworthy but did not convince the court why. He failed to observe other vehicles that had stopped to allow the motorcade to pass and instead, created his own path which led to the accident."

During trial, Hungwe had denied the allegations blaming the incident on brake failure.

He said the accident was as a result of a mechanical fault and as such, could not have been avoided.

The kombi driver was facing negligent driving and driving without a licence charges.

He was convicted for both offences.

The incident occurred on August 24 at corner Borrowdale Road and Kingsmead.

Hungwe accidentally hit one of the cars which was part of the vice president's convoy.

The car was the one carrying Chiwenga.

The Vice President however did not sustain any injuries.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Railways Fails to Deliver Wheat From Mozambique Port

Struggling rail transporter, National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is reportedly failing to deliver 179 wagons of wheat… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.