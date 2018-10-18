AN unlicenced Harare kombi driver was Wednesday sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted for crashing into Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga's motorcade in August this year.

Silent Hungwe was found guilty after a full trial in which prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti proved that he committed the offence due to negligent driving.

Magistrate Barbra Mateko concurred with the state saying Hungwe failed to give any special circumstances.

"These cases are now prevalent and people no longer hesitate to get behind the wheel when they don't have the necessary skills," she said.

"It is clear that the accused was driving a vehicle that is not roadworthy but did not convince the court why. He failed to observe other vehicles that had stopped to allow the motorcade to pass and instead, created his own path which led to the accident."

During trial, Hungwe had denied the allegations blaming the incident on brake failure.

He said the accident was as a result of a mechanical fault and as such, could not have been avoided.

The kombi driver was facing negligent driving and driving without a licence charges.

He was convicted for both offences.

The incident occurred on August 24 at corner Borrowdale Road and Kingsmead.

Hungwe accidentally hit one of the cars which was part of the vice president's convoy.

The car was the one carrying Chiwenga.

The Vice President however did not sustain any injuries.