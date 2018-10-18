Kenya: Matiangi Warns Politicians Fuelling Violence in Marsabit

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned that stern action will be taken against politicians fuelling violence in Marsabit.

Through a statement, the CS observed that the skirmishes in the region were as a result of incessant political interference.

He stated that recent developments have not only exacerbated tensions, but also undermined the government's progress in resolving the conflict and restoring normalcy.

"The government has been monitoring the security situation in Marsabit County very closely. Based on our intelligence reports, we have observed with dismay, the political interference resulting in continued skirmishes in the area," he said.

He urged politicians in the region to abide by a 2014 peace pact, which urged all leaders to maintain peace.

"In this regard, we strongly encourage the political leadership, to abide by the Boma Peace Agreement of 2014, which urged all leaders in Marsabit to maintain peace, and recommended strong legal action against those who failed to comply."

He stated that continued hostilities caused by selfish political ambitions have to cease, and anyone fanning the conflict must desist with immediate effect.

"All leaders from the area are hereby directed to cooperate with the Inspector General of the National Police Service to restore normalcy in the area," he said.

He directed the Regional and County Security teams to take stern and firm action against those found culpable of perpetrating violence.

His sentiments came as Marsabit Governor Ali Mohamud Mohamed and two Members of Parliament from the area were grilled on Thursday by detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over the ongoing ethnic clashes.

Saku MP Dido Rasso and his North Horr counterpart Chachu Ganya were separately grilled by DCI officers in Embu led by Eastern Region Director of Criminal Investigation, John Gacomo.