18 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt Must Do More for the Girl-Child - Kogi First Lady

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Lokoja — Wife of Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello has called for government at all level to increase investment on the Girl Child to bridge the gap of gender inequality faced by Girls in the country."Mrs Rashida made the call on Thursday at the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child held at the Glass House, government House, Lokoja organized by the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

"She said until the girls challenges are ameliorated, the Sustainable Development Goal on education, (SDG-4) approved by the United Nation General Assembly will remain a mirage in Nigeria."She said, "There are 1.1 billion girls in the world, and every one of them deserves equal opportunities for a better future.

They are a source of energy, power and creativity and they can drive change and help build a better future."Transferable skills such as self -confidence, problem solving, teamwork and critical thinking are crucial for the girl child to succeed in the rapidly changing world of work and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they develop all those skills in order to prepare them for the task ahead."

"Educating girls, protecting and providing them with access to better life reduces the rate of child marriage and helps strengthen the economy of the country as the continuous existence of the human race depends on them."

"As the global community works towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) it is essential to come together and support these girls and the upcoming generation, so as to enable them truly fulfil their potentials as key actors in achieving a sustainable and equitable world."The first Lady who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mrs. Olamide Adesoro said her pet project, Kogi state Women and Youth Advancement Foundation, KOWYAF, has provided some helps to the Girl Child but more needed to be done."

"KOWYAF has in recent times taken young's Girls off the street by enrolling them in schools and also provide skills acquisition centres for girls across the state as its way of contribution to the life of the Girl Child to enable them have a secured future and KOWYAF will continue to contribute its quota to the development and empowerment of young Girls."

"I therefore urge everyone to support these girls during their adolescent years, as doing this will give them the opportunity to live a meaningful and satisfying life now and in the future."

Nigeria

11 Trapped As Building Collapses in Anambra

No fewer than 11 persons were trapped under a three-storey building which collapsed in Nnewi, Anambra in the early hours… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.