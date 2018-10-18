Nigeria: Govt Must Do More for the Girl-Child - Kogi First Lady

Lokoja — Wife of Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello has called for government at all level to increase investment on the Girl Child to bridge the gap of gender inequality faced by Girls in the country."Mrs Rashida made the call on Thursday at the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child held at the Glass House, government House, Lokoja organized by the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

"She said until the girls challenges are ameliorated, the Sustainable Development Goal on education, (SDG-4) approved by the United Nation General Assembly will remain a mirage in Nigeria."She said, "There are 1.1 billion girls in the world, and every one of them deserves equal opportunities for a better future.

They are a source of energy, power and creativity and they can drive change and help build a better future."Transferable skills such as self -confidence, problem solving, teamwork and critical thinking are crucial for the girl child to succeed in the rapidly changing world of work and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they develop all those skills in order to prepare them for the task ahead."

"Educating girls, protecting and providing them with access to better life reduces the rate of child marriage and helps strengthen the economy of the country as the continuous existence of the human race depends on them."

"As the global community works towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) it is essential to come together and support these girls and the upcoming generation, so as to enable them truly fulfil their potentials as key actors in achieving a sustainable and equitable world."The first Lady who was represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mrs. Olamide Adesoro said her pet project, Kogi state Women and Youth Advancement Foundation, KOWYAF, has provided some helps to the Girl Child but more needed to be done."

"KOWYAF has in recent times taken young's Girls off the street by enrolling them in schools and also provide skills acquisition centres for girls across the state as its way of contribution to the life of the Girl Child to enable them have a secured future and KOWYAF will continue to contribute its quota to the development and empowerment of young Girls."

"I therefore urge everyone to support these girls during their adolescent years, as doing this will give them the opportunity to live a meaningful and satisfying life now and in the future."