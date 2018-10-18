17 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Omotoso Trial - Nurse Faces Public Backlash After Victim-Shaming Cheryl Zondi

A nurse, who used to work at Mediclinic through an agency, has faced the wrath of social media users after she took to Facebook to shame Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso's alleged rape victims.

The nurse, who was identified as Ivy Masuku in the Facebook post, ridiculed Omotoso's alleged rape victims in an exchange with fellow Facebook user Nompumelelo Sithole.

The post has since gained notoriety on social media, with users on Twitter calling on Mediclinic to discipline Masuku.

However, the clinic confirmed to News24 on Wednesday that she stopped working at the hospital some time ago, despite her Facebook profile indicating that she worked at Mediclinic Muelmed in Pretoria.

"Mediclinic can confirm that the staff member in question is no longer in the employ of the nursing agency and that the individual has been asked to remove all association with the organisation effective immediately," Mediclinic SA said in a statement.

In a status originally written in isiZulu, Sithole said: "These girls whore around quietly and now they are acting like they have been raped? Some of them still exchange their bodies for cash... he should have sexually assaulted them more."

Masuku in turn, agreed with the sentiments.

"They must not annoy us," Masuku responded.

This is Ivy Masuku, a Nurse at MediClinic Meulmed Hospital in Pretoria and Nompumelelo Sithole, taking turns to shame Tim Omotoso's Rape Victims, including Cheryl Zondi.This is why many others die in silence because even hospital staff, shames rape victims. Ay?????? pic.twitter.com/zGnw7weA4N-- ??uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) October 16, 2018

@Mediclinic This lady's profile says she works for your hospital in Secunda. What's your take on her shaming rape victims - are we even safe in her hands if she can writes such things. I'm disgusted!!! #CherylZondi#OmotosoTrial#Rape#TimothyOmotosopic.twitter.com/CIpWwDVZ6E-- Bee (@PettyBetty18) October 16, 2018

These were her comments on the girls coming forward in the Omotoso trial. The person who can't be found is Ivy Masuku, she used to work for Highveld Mediclinic but they confirmed she hasn't worked there for a while-- Pali?? (@Pali_Dwabz) October 17, 2018

Cheryl Zondi, the first witness in the trial, has been giving graphic testimony in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth this week.

Zondi described how she was allegedly sexually groomed into committing lewd acts for the pastor from the age of 14.

The trial continues on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

