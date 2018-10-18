The minister of Justice Abubacarr M. Tambadou has said that the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission's (TRRC) task is arduous, but added it's no doubt a noble task.

He made this remark on Monday at the launching of the TRRC at kololi.

"I thank them for accepting this huge responsibility and I have no doubt that they will fully meet our expectations. I wish to thank in particular the chairperson, Dr. Lamin J. Sise, an illustrious son of this country who has accepted to come home and to give back to his country. Indeed our country may be small, and our country may be poor, but our country is blessed with a most fundamental resource, its sons and daughters," he said.

He said the national consultations for the establishment of the TRRC were led by him and included representatives from civil society organisations, victims' groups, women's groups, youth groups, professional associations and others.

He added that they travelled around the country and held public consultations with key stakeholders in the communities.

"The idea of a truth commission received universal support from political, ethnic and religious communities across the country culminating in the unanimous enactment by the National Assembly of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission Act 2017. The views and opinions expressed by communities during these consultations informed several key peculiar aspects of our TRRC process," he pointed.

The Justice minister further indicated that embarking on this reform processes, they have adopted a new governance culture in which public consultations and inclusiveness play an integral part.

However, he explained that this is borne out of the strong conviction that by giving the people ownership of these processes, they are more likely to accept the outcome. "In the case of the TRRC, public participation at every stage of the process engendered greater legitimacy."