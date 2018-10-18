Uganda: Coach Mutebi Plotting for Win in Arua Without Cranes Stars

Kampala — SC Villa did it last season, breaching Onduparaka's perfect home record with a 1-0 win at Green Light Stadium last season in March.

Tomorrow, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi believes they too can do it when the two teams clash in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League after two failed attempts.

"It has always been difficult for us when we play there (Green Light Stadium-Arua). I think this time round we have to think for ways to destabilize their defensive organization," he told the media yesterday at Lugogo.

Mutebi is not banking on the four KCCA players; Charles Lukwago, Timothy Awany, Sadam Juma and Patrick Kaddu who returned with the Uganda Cranes from Lesotho yesterday afternoon.

"The available players can do the job. We can think of one or two but there is no excuse because not all start.

"Their coach (Asaph Mwebaze) says he wants to win the title which shows how ambitious and confident a side they are," he added.

KCCA left for Arua this morning minus Bernard Muwanga, Julius Poloto, Peter Magambo (injured), Hebert Achai and Steven Serwadda (exams). Mutebi acknowledges the immediate impact of Mwebaze's off season switch from Maroons to Onduparaka that has so far yielded two wins from two matches and how they plan to combat his side.

"We are ready to play against a defensively organised team that knows how to defend smartly and not really parking the bus.

"We should look for ways to destabilize their defensive organization led by the goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato. They are a team that is so organised off the ball but we are going there for a result."