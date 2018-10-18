Namibia: Jobs Threat As Transnamib Closes Road Business

HUNDREDS of employees among the 1 600-strong TransNamib workforce will lose their jobs while others will be redeployed once the roads freight department is shut down.

This was confirmed by the parastatal's spokesperson, Ailly Hangula-Paulino, this week, saying the company will only concentrate on rail and passenger operations in future. Although she said some of the 1 600 employees will be redeployed, she did not reveal what would become of the rest.

The initial revelations on the closing of the road freight department was made at a panel discussion by chief executive officer (CEO) Johny Smith, as reported by weekly newspaper The Patriot last Friday.

TransNamib decided to do away with that department despite investing in four Scania trucks to deliver fuel in June 2013 at a cost of N$13 million. The fuel tankers have a total capacity of 45 500 litres.

Then deputy works minister Kilus Nguvauva and then CEO Sara Katiti had both applauded the purchase of the trucks, describing fuel delivery as a necessity and a job provider.

Hangula-Paulino said despite their investment into that department, their future strategy has to be aligned with the biggest opportunities, and where there is a strong competitive advantage.

"We are currently busy with the redeployment programme within the company.

There are some major shortages of workers in some departments where we can optimise some of the workers within the roads department," she explained.

The spokesperson added that the company is confident that the strategy to focus on rail traffic will provide sufficient growth, leading to a profitable business.