Namibia: 42 Years in Prison After Fatal Assault On Woman

A FORMER staff member of the Ministry of Environment and Tourism who was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated assault four weeks ago has received an effective prison term of 42 and a half years at the end of his trial.

While sentences imposed on a convicted person had to be blended with mercy, judge Alfred Siboleka said during the sentencing of Elwen Gawaxab (39) in the Windhoek High Court yesterday he was also taking into account that Gawaxab brutally assaulted the late Cathy Gatonye (40), and continued with the assault for no apparent reason when she was lying helpless on the ground.

With the assault and murder of defenceless women and children continuing unabated, despite severe punishment being meted out to people who commit such crimes, the courts would not be deterred from tackling crimes of that nature with an iron fist, judge Siboleka said.

"Women have to be protected to enable them to feel safe, thereby creating an enabling environment for them to contribute fully and meaningfully to the transformation of our society," he remarked.

He sentenced Gawaxab, a first-time offender and a married father of two children, to 37 and a half years' imprisonment on a count of murder, and to a five-year jail term, which was not ordered to run concurrently with the sentence on the murder charge, on a count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Gawaxab was found guilty on 20 September in connection with an incident that took place in Windhoek during the early morning hours of 19 August 2015, when Gatonye was fatally assaulted in a vicious attack in Otjomuise. Another woman, who had been in Gatonye's company, was also assaulted by being hit in the face with a bottle during the same incident.

Gatonye was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and abdomen with a broken bottleneck, and was also beaten and struck with a stone during the attack on her. Having suffered skull fractures and brain injuries, she died in a Windhoek hospital on 21 August 2015.

In the judgement in which he convicted Gawaxab, judge Siboleka found that the evidence before him showed Gawaxab assaulted Gatonye and the other woman after he had boasted that he had N$78 000 in his bank account and suggested to them and two other women, with whom he was in a car at that stage, that he could take all of them to a guest house where he could then engage in group sex with them.

Gatonye and the other woman who was assaulted became involved in an argument with Gawaxab after he had made that suggestion to them, and he then lost his temper and turned violent, the court heard during the trial.

A witness who lived near the scene where Gatonye was assaulted told the court she saw a bare-chested man grabbing Gatonye by her hair and pulling her towards him, before he hit her and she fell to the ground. The man then kicked her where she lay, before he went to pick up a bottle, which he broke, returned to where Gatonye was lying, and stabbed her repeatedly with the broken bottleneck, judge Siboleka recounted during the sentencing.

Gawaxab was then seen picking up a big stone, with which he returned to Gatonye before raising the stone in his two hands and dropping it on her, the judge also summarised the eyewitness' testimony.

Gatonye was the mother of two children, now aged 15 and 19, the court was told during a presentence hearing two weeks ago.

Following his arrest near the end of August 2015, Gawaxab spent about three weeks in police custody before he was granted bail in an amount of N$30 000. His bail was cancelled when he was found guilty on 20 September. Defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji represented Gawaxab during his trial. State advocate Cliff Lutibezi prosecuted.