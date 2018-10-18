Namibia: Walvis Official Suspended for Alleged Fraud

WALVIS Bay councillor and chairman of the council's management committee, Samson Nghilumbwa, who allegedly abused N$83 000 from a municipal bank card, was suspended with immediate effect on Monday.

"He was suspended, his credit card was confiscated, and he may not participate in any council activities for the duration of his suspension," town mayor Immanuel Wilfried told The Namibian yesterday.

He added that meetings were held on Monday and Tuesday, and that the minutes of the meeting are expected to be approved tomorrow.

Nghilumbwa was given an opportunity on Monday to explain himself, and be asked questions by the councillors. Based on that, Wilfried said it was decided to suspend him.

"He admitted it, but let's first wait for the minutes before we say things that were not discussed or mentioned. Let's just wait for those minutes," he added.

The mayor said the Local Authorities Act's code of conduct suggests that an office-bearer suspected of misconduct must be suspended for a month, or that the matter be referred to the minister of urban and rural development, or both.

Wilfried added that the council opted for both - that is the suspension and the referral to the minister. In the meantime, the allegation will be investigated internally.

Asked about differences among Swapo councillors over the action taken, he explained that the differences had nothing to do with whether action should be taken or not, but rather with regards to differences in the interpretation of the law between 'officers of council' and 'council office-bearers'.

"We sorted all that out, and are in agreement," Wilfried stated.

The Anti-Corruption Commission's director general, Paulus Noa, last week confirmed that they are also investigating the allegations.

Bank statements and a letter seen by The Namibian show that Nghilumbwa allegedly withdrew the N$83 000 from ATMs at casino establishments, paid for guest house services, and for alcohol this year - all over a period of about five months, from 24 April to 15 August.

These amounts do not include the N$28 000 Nghilumbwa earns per month as councillor and chairperson of the council's management committee.

About N$44 000 was withdrawn at the Swakopmund Station Hotel & Entertainment Centre on 14 occasions, the documents show.

In the letter, also sent to the ACC, it is stated that the municipal credit card which was given to Nghilumbwa for official use could be used to entertain guests while on duty. The letter said the card has a N$20 000 limit per month, and is not supposed to be used to buy private goods.

Only the chairman of the council (the mayor) and the chairman of the management committee (in this case Nghilumbwa) are privileged to use official credit card facilities.

The Namibian understands that no mention was made about funds having been paid back, or if there will be arrangements for such payback - contrary to a suggestion Nghilumbwa made to The Namibian that he has already paid back some money.

Swapo regional coordinator Daniel Muhuura also confirmed that his office was aware of Nghilumbwa's suspension, and that a separate disciplinary process might be followed by the party, based on the party's code of conduct.

"I am just waiting for a report from the district branch regarding this matter. Once I get it, we will consider the procedures and notify the next level in the structure," Muhuura said yesterday.