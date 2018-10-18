Nigeria: Atiku Wooing Diaspora Technocrats Back Home... - Ex-Minister

Abuja — A former Minister in the the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is set to woo Diaspora Nigerians back home to contribute their quota in the development of the nation.

The PDP chieftain who confided in Vanguard credited Atiku for pulling a similar feat when he served as Vice President following the return of democracy in 2019.

According to him, PDP is confident of winning power at the centre, noting that as a result, the Waziri Adamawa was already reaching out to technocrats "within and outside the country," to make them realize the need to join hands with him in implementing his blueprint for the nation upon his election.

2019: Igbo must have a strong home base like Israel to be useful to Nigeria - Chukwuemeka Ezeife

Asked if this does not amount to putting the cat before the horse since the elections are not due until February 2019; the former Minister of South West extraction said on the contrary, it shows the level of confidence of the former Vice President, who earlier in the week, picked erstwhile governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi as his running mate.

He said, "His Excellency is working behind the scene to assemble highly skilled Nigerians with whom he intends to implement his policies and programmes.

" We are talking about Nigerians that know their callings and they can be found both at home and elsewhere in the world.

"Yes, elections are not due yet but aren't we aware that the reason Nigeria is in a mess today is because ab initio President Buhari was not prepared for the job he was elected to do?

"Atiku knows what he want and he is prepared to hit the ground running. First, he has to win the elections which he will anyway because Nigerians are tired of a government whose only achievement is false propaganda."

He blamed what he called the "slow growth of the economy" on the failure of incumbent administration to build on the successes recorded by the PDP administration.

" This administration inherited a robust economy that ranked first in the African continent. But because they know not what to do, they plunged us into recession which we are yet to recover from, " he added.