Sierra Leone: Accused Sent to Jail for Sexual Penetration

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at the Siaka Steven Street Magistrates' Court No. 7 yesterday (16th October 2018) remanded one twenty seven year- old Morlai Kamara, Moto-mechanic, to the Male Correctional Centre for alleged sexual penetration.

The accused was before Magistrate Sheriff on one count of sexual penetration contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No 12 of 2012.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent, Moses Moore, alleges that the accused person on Tuesday, 21st August, 2018, at Ogoo Farm in Freetown, penetrated a child below the age of 18 year to wit 12 years old.

In her testimony, the victim noted that she recognised the accused as their Moto-mechanic and recalled on the day of the alleged incident around 8pm.

She testified that she was at home sleeping when she felt that someone was on top of her.

"When I woke up, I noticed that my pant was removed and I saw the accused penetrating his penis into my virgina. When I attempted to shout, he placed a knife on my neck and threatened to kill me should I tell anyone," she narrated.

She further told the court that after the accused had sexual intercourse with her, she felt pain and saw blood oozing from her virgina.

The victim further told the court that after the intercourse, the accused used the beddings to wipe the blood and later took it outside and washed it clean.

She added that when her mother returned home, she saw the beddings outside and asked her as to who had placed it outside, adding that she replied that it was the accused.

She testified that after two days, her mother noticed that someone had tampered with her virginity.

She told the court that she disclosed to her mother that it was the accused that had sexual intercourse with her.

She testified that the matter was reported to the Adonki Police Station where they were issued with a medical form.

She said they went to the Rainbow Centre at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital for treatment and returned to the police station to make a statement.

The accused person was not represented in court.

Magistrate Sheriff adjourned the matter to Thursday 18th October.