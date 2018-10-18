Sierra Leone: Son Testifies in His Father's Murder Matter

Moses S. Kamara, son of Pa Sorie Kamara (deceased), who was allegedly murdered by his son- in- law, Foday Jusu Yambasu, on Monday Testified before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Freetown court No.7.

The witness told the court that he recognised the accused as her brother-in -law and recalled that on the day of the incident, he was at the Bo campus, Njala University at around 11pm, when he received a phone call from his sister, informing him that the accused had injured the deceased with a cutlass and that they had taken him to Connaught hospital.

He said upon that information, he left for Freetown and that on his way, he received another phone call from his aunt who informed him that the deceased had died.

"When I arrived at home, I went to the police station and reported the matter. After the report, I and the officer went to the hospital to identify the deceased and we later took his remains to the Connaught Mortuary for post-mortem. We were present when the post-mortem was conducted by Dr Semeon Owizz Koroma and the death certificate was handed over to us," he explained.

Kamara further narrated that after the post-mortem, the remains of the deceased was handed over to the family for burial.

The witness continued that he later went to the Adonki Police Station and made statement.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Abdul Sheriff remanded the accused at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road in Freetown.

The accused was before the court on one count of murder contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Moses Moore, the accused person on Sunday, 9th September, 2018, at Kobo II, Goderich in Freetown, maliciously murdered Pa Sorie Kamara.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday 18th October.