Sierra Leone: NCRA Urges MDAs to Submit Data

Director-General of the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) has urged ministries, departments and agencies that are yet to submit information or details requested from them, to do so without further delay before analysis of data already received.

From September 10 to 24, 2018, NCRA embarked on a verification, update and registration of civil and public servants, including personnel of subvented agencies.

The exercise which was requested by the Ministry of Finance and the Human Resource Management Office was seen as the first step in harmonising the entire payroll system.

Mohamed Mubashir Massaquoi over the weekend stated that despite the extension of time on the process to October 3, few MDAs were yet to submit their data to enable the authority accommodate their staff into the database.

According to him, the timely submission of the required information from the few MDAs, which were not disclosed, will pave the way for them to have a comprehensive report that will meet the desired purpose.

He informed the gathering that during the exercise, 77,242 public and civil servants 83,665 of details received from the Accountant General's Department turned out for the exercise, representing 92.32%.

"The exercise is aimed at capturing the actual government workers on payroll to eliminate waste, duplication and fraud. We want to thank MDAs for their patience and cooperation in supplying details of their workers to us," he said.

He disclosed that data received from the field have now been transmitted into the national data processing centre, where it will be processed, analysed and de-duplicated to ascertain details.

He added that the screening exercise will also be done in a conference manner to ensure transparency by allowing independent observers access and ascertain the final outcome.