Sierra Leone: IGR Report Notes Bold Reforms By Bio's Administration

A report released by the Institute of Governance Reforms (IGR), has stated that President Julius Maada Bio's administration has undertaken several bold reforms in their first six months in office to ensure quality delivery of service to the populace, but noted that enduring concerns still remain.

In keeping with the mandate of the New Direction Manifesto, the report: "Beyond Business as Usual: Looking inward to change our story" indicated that domestic revenue figures have almost doubled.

The report, which was made public, last week, suggested ways the new president can make a fundamental shift in institutionalized practices, systems and norms that are binding constraints to good governance in the country.

In education, the report said the government has launched a Free Quality Education programme, targeting over 1.5 million pupils, while also working on enhancing rice self-sufficiency and tackling graft.

Despite the scope of reforms, the report reiterated that enduring concerns still remain as on-going programmes and measures were yet to translate into tangible improvements for citizens, who continue to grapple with the most basic needs, including access to food, water, housing, and roads.

"The 2018 UN poverty index shows that Sierra Leone has fallen further down the poverty scale. Access to justice also continues to be constrained as exemplified by incidences of electoral violence across the country being met with excessive police force," the report stated.

The report urged the current government to ensure promotion of policies that confer benefits to every Sierra Leonean, irrespective of region, or ethnicity as well as ensure that there was no favoritism in the application of law.

It calls for the fair distribution of resources, and equitable administration of justice and security as ways to strengthen stability and social cohesion, suggesting that the government show zero tolerance to violence.

"As a matter of urgency, all acts of violence by political actors in the last election and recent bye election in Kambia and unprofessional conduct of state security agencies should be investigated and perpetuators punished," the report recommended.

According to the report, if the new administration was able to rise above narrow party-based agendas and broaden cooperation with all stakeholders and unite the country behind its national development plans, Sierra Leone will stop the recurring cycle of self-destruction and enduring poverty.