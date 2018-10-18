16 October 2018

Sierra Leone: Abu Suma Scores Third of the Season in Assyriska Defeat

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone's defender, Abu Suma scored his third goal of the season for his Swedish division 1 side, Assyriska in their 3-1 away defeat by Umeå FC on Sunday at the Umeå Energi Arena.

Simon Mårtensson gave the home side the lead in the 22nd minute before doubling their lead with his second of the day in the 72nd minute.

However, the 22-year-old Sierra Leone defender pulled one back for the visitors with the hope of coming back in the game, but Bbakka Alexis 90+1 minutes strike sealed the win for the home side.

Elsewhere, striker, Mohamed 'Poborsky' Bangura had a 78 minutes cameo in his side, Akropolis 1-3 away win over Team Thoren.

In the United States' USL league, Michael Lahoud played for 74 minutes in their 3-3 draw away to Nashville, and his compatriot, Victor Mansaray, had a full-time action for Charleston Battery, who defeated Ottawa Fury.

