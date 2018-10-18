17 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Moneygram Wins Award for Innovation in Money Transfers in Ghana

Tagged:

Related Topics

MoneyGram, a leading global money transfer service in Ghana, has been recognised for its innovation in money transfer with the Mobex Africa Innovation in Money Transfer Award.

The award acknowledges MoneyGram's continuous innovation in enabling remittances directly to bank accounts and into mobile wallets, which were both introduced this year.

MoneyGram was selected from a competitive nominee pool including major players like GHIPSS, Expresspay, Ecobank, Barclays Bank and Alexpay.

"Remittances are key to the Ghanaian economy, and MoneyGram is a leader in this market," said Patrick Appiah, MoneyGram's regional head of Anglophone West Africa.

He said, "Over the past year, we have invested heavily in this market and now are proud to offer multi-channel convenience to our receivers in Ghana. From Paga to Accra, or Elubo to Aflao, customers can receive money from loved ones abroad either in any of our 2,000 partner locations with banks in Ghana, or direct into their bank account or mobile wallet."

The Mobex Innovation Awards is organised by Coasters Company, to honour excellence, innovation and creativity of companies and individuals helping to transform lives with the use of technology.

Coasters Company also organises the annual Mobex Africa ICT & Technology Expo in Ghana and Liberia.

Ghana

Woman Rescued By Christian Atsu Dies

A 62-year-old prisoner, Mama Theresa, whose surgery bills were paid by Black Star midfielder, Christian Atsu, has passed… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.