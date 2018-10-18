Ghana: Moneygram Wins Award for Innovation in Money Transfers in Ghana

MoneyGram, a leading global money transfer service in Ghana, has been recognised for its innovation in money transfer with the Mobex Africa Innovation in Money Transfer Award.

The award acknowledges MoneyGram's continuous innovation in enabling remittances directly to bank accounts and into mobile wallets, which were both introduced this year.

MoneyGram was selected from a competitive nominee pool including major players like GHIPSS, Expresspay, Ecobank, Barclays Bank and Alexpay.

"Remittances are key to the Ghanaian economy, and MoneyGram is a leader in this market," said Patrick Appiah, MoneyGram's regional head of Anglophone West Africa.

He said, "Over the past year, we have invested heavily in this market and now are proud to offer multi-channel convenience to our receivers in Ghana. From Paga to Accra, or Elubo to Aflao, customers can receive money from loved ones abroad either in any of our 2,000 partner locations with banks in Ghana, or direct into their bank account or mobile wallet."

The Mobex Innovation Awards is organised by Coasters Company, to honour excellence, innovation and creativity of companies and individuals helping to transform lives with the use of technology.

Coasters Company also organises the annual Mobex Africa ICT & Technology Expo in Ghana and Liberia.