Ghana: Pre-Election Debate for NDC Aspirants Launched

THE Centre for Social Democracy (CSD), Ghana in partnership with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) has launched the maiden edition of a Pre-Election debate for the national executives and flagbearership aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra on Monday.

The debate which is scheduled from October 17 to November 2 will have the leadership capabilities of the candidates tested and their ability to hold on their own against each other.

According to Anthonio Edem Asinyo, a fellow of CSD, the debate was to create a level playing field for candidates in the upcoming national executive and flagbearer elections of the party.

He explained that the debate sought to provide a platform to speak to delegates on key issues to enable them to make informed decisions as well as create a healthy competition among the aspirants.

"The debate will help enhance the quality of leadership, internal democracy of the party, assess the candidate's composure under pressure, ability to articulate their thoughts while convincing the rank and file of their competence in providing quality leadership.

"Similarly this debate seeks to test candidates' characteristics like meanness of spirit, ability to listen, willingness improvise, humour, goodwill and the positions involved in the debate are the national youth organiser, women's organiser, national communications officer, Zongo caucus coordinator, national organiser, general secretary, national chairman and flagbearer aspirants," Mr Asinyo stressed.

The Acting Director of Elections for the NDC, Bede A. Ziedeng observed that the debate would offer some aspirants the platform to appeal to delegates as some of them do not have the time and resources to sell themselves for the positions they are vying for.

"This is an opportunity for them to market the ideas and appeal to the delegates without going round the whole country even though it is not a substitute to their campaigns," and appealed to other political parties to "adopt the initiative to help clean up the political environment."