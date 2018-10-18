Ghana: President Receives 7 New Envoys

Seven foreign envoys were at the Jubilee House, yesterday, to officially introduce themselves to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as representatives of their respective governments.

They are Ms Shani Cooper, Israel; Mrs Anne Sophie Ave, France; Meher Kheir, Lebanon; Aboubacar Sadikh Barry, Senegal; Ibrahim Al-Humaid, Quatar; Mrs Francess Virginia Anderson, Sierra Leone and Diana Acconcia from the European Union.

The envoys, who came to the Presidency one after the other, inspected a Guard of Honour rendered by the Ghana Armed Forces before presenting their credential letters to the President.

They extended warm greetings from their leaders to the government and expressed the commitment to work to enhance the ties between Ghana and their respective countries.

The envoys commended Ghana for setting examples in good governance, democracy and respect for human rights, describing Ghana's democratic credentials as a model for other countries on the continent.

They also commended President Akufo-Addo's policy of building a Ghana Beyond Aid, describing it as a new paradigm for the continent towards the path of progress and prosperity.

In support of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda, the envoys expressed the commitment to support the government to realise the vision.

They said their countries would partner the country in areas of agriculture, education, health, water and sanitation, among others.

Receiving the credentials, President Akufo-Addo expressed the government's commitment to enhance the bilateral, economic and commercial ties between Ghana and their respective countries.

He welcomed them and urged them to always contact the Foreign Affairs Ministry or officials at the Presidency for any assistance.