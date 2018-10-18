Ghana: Every District Will Have a Factory By 2020 - National Coordinator

The National Coordinator of the One-District-One Factory policy initiative, Gifty Ohene Konadu, has assured Ghanaians that every district will have its own factory by the end of 2020.

She noted some districts would even have more factories than others depending on the raw material potentials they have.

She said for instance that the Nsawam Adoagyiri District had been identified to get three different factories of which funding had been made available.

The former deputy Minister of Trade & Industry therefore, urged Ghanaians to keep their hopes alive as the government's promise would be fulfilled.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, she noted, was fulfilling his promise made to the people of Ghana during the 2016 electioneering campaign with regards to the implementation of the policy initiative, stressing that the level of development so far is satisfactory.

"The promise that Nana Akufo-Addo made is a promise that he is fulfilling and he will continue until all the districts have at least a factory each. I am hopeful that by year 2020, most of the districts if not all, will have a factory", she noted.

The National Coordinator speaking during a radio discussion in Accra, said the President was passionate about the programme adding that "his interest is to ensure that its implementation opens up all the 254 districts in the country for employment opportunities."

To that effect, she said under no circumstances had her outfit discriminated against any investor with a good project proposal on grounds of race, political affiliation, colour, gender among others.

"One-District-One-Factory is a vision of the President that has come to assist Ghana. Everything is working to perfection. When you submit a proposal, we don't look at one's political affiliation or background, race, colour among others. This is Ghana and everything that the President is doing is about the interest of Ghana", she posited.

She said the implementation of the programme which was private sector led was steadily progressing and was very optimistic that more of the factories would soon be commissioned.

"When you start with anything, you slow down a bit because you have to take your time to study properly and once you are good to go, you then move at a faster pace. I can tell you on authority that most of the investors have received funding and are executing the project to the satisfaction of the funding institutions. A lot of the banks have also expressed their readiness to support in this regard. So, for now, everything is in order and we are moving at a faster pace", she said.