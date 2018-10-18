Ghana: GNASBA), Fanmilk Clean Bibiani Anwiaso Bekwai Municipality

Ghana National Scholarship Beneficiaries Association (GNASBA), in collaboration with Fan Milk Limited has organised a General Clean-up exercise involving 20 selected 1st and 2nd cycle institutions in the Bibiani Anyiaso Bekwai Municipal in the Western Region under the Theme: "Help Protect Our Environment"

The highlight of the programme was the presentation of 100 Litter Bins, assorted products and other logistics by Fan Milk Limited.

Presenting the items to the Municipal, Katakyie Amankwaa Afrifa the National Chairman of Ghana National Scholarship Beneficiaries Association commended Fan Milk Limited for its continuous support to GNASBA for the past 25 Years, saying that GNASBA clean-up exercise and educational Rallies had so far benefited 110 districts in all the 10 regions of the country.

Katakyie made it clear that one of the key objectives of Fan Milk Limited and GNASBA partnership is to ensure effective cleanliness to help prevent disease. Adding to it he said Ghanaians should not wait till occasions and festivals before cleaning their surroundings but rather adopt cleanliness as a way of life.

Receiving the package, The Municipal Chief Executive of Bibiani Anyiaso Bekwai, Honourable Alfred Amoah Aplauded GNASBA and Fan Milk Limited for their tireless effort in promoting cleanliness across the country as a clear supplement to the effort of the Government to help keep Ghana clean. He said it's good to inculcate such an education into school children because they are our future leaders.

Speaking at the ceremony, The Director of Education in the Municipal

Ms Mercy Boateng Congratulated GNASBA and made it clear that she has been following the Association for the past six years.

She therefore urges all heads of schools to form sanitation clubs to help enhance proper cleanliness.