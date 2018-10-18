Ghana: Guinea Player to Sign for Kotoko

KUMASI Asante Kotoko newbie Naby Keita is set to land a three-year deal with the Porcupine side at an undisclosed fee.

Keita, who has been on trials at Kotoko after joining from Guinean side Horoya FC seem to have impressed head coach C.K. Akunnor in two competitive games for the Asanteman boys.

The winger first featured for Kotoko in their 3-0 loss to the Black Stars of Ghana - producing an eye - catching performance after being introduced in the second half. He followed it up with a steady performance against Burkinabe team Save African Child FC with Kotoko running away as 3-1 winners.

He was, however, chided by Save African Child President Austin Uzo for a poor output.

Keita is a powerful attacking winger with a nimble foot who combines quick dribbling skills with an excellent technical ability. He is expected to form a strong partnership with the likes of Kwame Boahen, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Jordan Opoku and Songne Yacouba.

He will be the third foreigner in the Porcupine fold after Burkinabe star -striker Songe Yacouba and Ivorian midfielder Mohammed Sylla.