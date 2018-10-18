Liberia: Weah Vows Regular Inspection

... Of Projects

President George Manneh Weah on Monday, October 15, 2018, pierced his way through a jubilant crowd welcoming him to the Battery Factory community where he went to assess conditions of the road situation in the area, also known as the Plank Field Community.

Throngs of overly joyous residents, including children, women and youth abandoned their regular chores to greet and welcome the Liberian leader.

"Our Papay is here; thank you Mr. President for coming into our community," the residents chanted elatedly as they made their way behind the President, walking a few miles deep into muddy path towards the nearby swamp. "We are glad to have you today."

The President was in the community to assess the road as his government targets 45 feeder roads for construction and pavement in the country.

Asked about the motivation for his visit to the Community, the Liberian leader said he was under obligation to build the road so as to give residents easy access to the main road.

"By November, we want to start this road," he asserted, still wavering to residents shouting his name repeatedly.

"As you can see, the road is very bad; the place is muddy and unhealthy," President Weah exclaimed.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that you have good road here."

Building the Plank Field road, the Liberian leader noted, is imperative as it creates access to Bali Island which separates the community from the main city of Monrovia.

Early this year, President Weah toured the Island in anticipation of plans by the government to transform it into a modern city, constructing a state-of-the-art International Conference Center with the help of the Indian Government.

He assured residents of the community that the government was determined to fulfill its road construction promise in the country.

Earlier, the President visited Samuel K. Doe Community, carrying out a firsthand assessment on the ongoing project which began few months ago.

Enveloped by a crowd of residents and passersby, he said: "We just came here to inspect the work on this road. You know, we don't want to give contract to people who will lay back and do nothing. Our additional task is to ensure that every project is done and on time."

The President said once his government has expended money on behalf of the Liberian people for the execution of pro-poor projects, "I have to make sure it is done properly and on time."

President Weah promised to always be on his feet to conduct sporadic inspections of the road projects that he is undertaking.

On his way to the Battery Factory Community, he made a brief stopover at Topoe Village to have words with engineers working on the 2nd phase of the Somalia Drive Road Project.