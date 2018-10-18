Cameroon: 2018 WAFCON - Indomitable Lionesses Strengthen Preparations

Some 40 players are presently in camp in Mbankomo, Yaounde, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana next month.

The national women's football team have resumed training at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo, Yaounde, ahead of the Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana 2018. The 16-day camp which opened on Monday, October 15, 2018 is the fifth grouping of the players before the WAFCON.

After the 6-0 bashing by France in an international friendly on October 9, 2018 at the Stade des Alpes de Grenoble, France, the Vice champions of Africa are back to camp to fine-tune their skills ahead of the competition. Head coach, Joseph Ndoko has invited 40 players (26 home-based and 14 foreign-based) for the training session.

The team is working out wining strategies and also seeking ways of improving their skills in order to avoid any errors in this year's WAFCON in Ghana. The training camp which will run till October 31, 2018 will determine the team that will defend the colours of Cameroon in Ghana. The fifth training camp in Mbankomo involves home-based upcoming stars like Mbappe Etoundi, Alexandra Engolo Takounda and Christiana Mpeh Bissong, among others.

The foreign-based players include among others; Sunsdvalls star, Isis Sokeng, Ngock Yango, Raïssa Feudjio, Géneviève Ngo Beleck and German-based star, Marlyse Aghoken who is still to join the national team.

Also among the foreign based players is Tantoh Melvis Ngifor, former Delta Queen's star who plays for the Nigeria Women Football League side, Nassarawa Amazone FC. Tantoh Melvis is joining the Lionesses' camp for the first time after a successful 2017 season with the Nigeria Women Football League.

The Lionesses are training while awaiting the draws of the 2018 WAFCON which will take place on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

From the draws, the Lionesses will know whether they will play in Accra or Cape Coast and their adversaries. The objective of the team is to win the 2018 WAFCON and secure a ticket for the FIFA World Cup in France in 2019.