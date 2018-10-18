Kenya: Wario, Legendary Keino Surrender to Police

Nairobi — Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and athletics legendary Kipchoge Keino have surrendered to police as ordered by a Nairobi court.

Wario and Keino have been out of the country, until Wednesday night when they arrived and headed to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Thursday morning accompanied by their lawyers, according to police.

They surrendered alongside Haron Komen and Patrick Nkabu - all who are wanted over the Rio Olympics scandal in which Sh55 million was misappropriated.

Former Sports Principal Secretary Richard Ekai and two others were charged over the scandal last week and freed on a cash bail of Sh1 million each.

Magistrate Douglas Ogoti said he will issue warrants of arrest against them if they fail to present themselves to police.

Wario who publicly disbanded NOCK and handed over the duties to Sports Kenya when the scandal blew up just after the Rio games faces six counts of abuse of office.

He is accused of using his office improperly to confer a benefit of Sh1.5mn to one Adam Omar by including him in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Kenyan delegation team which travelled to Brazil leading to loss of public funds.

It is also alleged that he conferred the same amount to James Gitau Singh, Sh918,391 to Richard Abura, and Monica Nkina Sairo and a further Sh498,391 to Eunice Kerich and Samuel Njuguna.

Multiple Olympic Games gold medalist Keino faces a count of willful failure to manage public funds and abuse of office.

As the NOCK president, it is alleged that Keino authorized payment of Sh15.9mn as allowances to the Kenyan Team and abused his office by conferring a benefit of Sh2.5mn to his son Ian Kipchoge by including him to travel to the Rio games.co