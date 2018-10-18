17 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Five Killed in Ebonyi/Benue Land Dispute

By James Eze

Five persons from Mgbo in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been reported killed during a dispute on Tuesday between the community and Agila community of Benue State.

Residents of the area claimed the people of Agila invaded their two villages in Mgbo.

The two border communities have been embroiled in a bitter land tussle for decades which has claimed many lives.

Governor David Umahi on Wednesday expressed shock over the killings.

The Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, who visited the scene of the killings on behalf of the governor, also paid condolence visits to families of the affected persons at Ekwashi and Ukwagba communities.

He alleged "flagrant disregard" to peace agreements entered into by the governments of both states by Agila people.

According to Mr Igwe, Ebonyi people have suffered incessant attacks from their neighbours in recent times and appealed to the federal government to intervene before the people resort to self-defence.

He also appealed to the people to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring that government would ensure permanent resolution of the crisis.

The state Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, said the situation had been brought under control.

He appealed to the people of the area to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.

The chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Clement Odah, told the deputy governor that the people of Ngbo were attacked, despite a peace agreement signed with Ado Local Government Area a few weeks ago.

He lamented the incessant attack and called on Benue state government to call the Agila people to order.

The deputy governor was accompanied by security chiefs, including Mr Kimo and representatives of the Nigerian Army Cantonment Commander.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

