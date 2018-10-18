Nigeria: Twitter Reacts to Senate's Directive to Suspend Bank Maintenance Charges

Most Nigerians are walking calculators, crunching numbers in their heads over all the bills they pay for services not fully rendered and charges they are obliged to pay but do not really understand.

Following the resolution by the Senate directing the CBN to suspend bank maintenance charges, Twitter is in a frenzy as some individuals think this is not the only issue to be deliberated when it comes to charges on services.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, via his Twitter handle wrote the updates:

Today, at the Senate, we passed a resolution calling @CenBank to suspend the excessive ATM card maintenance charges being deducted from customers.

Some have roped in other service providers who they suggest should be checked while some are grateful for the thought, hoping it is not all a political gimmick (bet they are calculating the figure they will save annually when implemented).

Jibril M Yauka (@JYauka) Abeg no be dis one want na employment we want...

-- Azubuike Gabriel Utomi (@UtomiGabriel) How much is bank charge. Can't we discuss something more serious like estimated billing by Discos, how to reduce over bloated pay of NASS.

-- deji damilare (@bsleeves007) First real bill that I know which affects the average Nigerian positively...

Hopefully it will be implemented fully

-- voceselepre@yahoo.com (@voceselepre) Apt moves sir. But we need another serious favour from you and the senate. NCC and the network providers are seriously ripping and killing Nigeria's far more than the Banks. #1000 Naira data recharge doesn'tlast72hrs.

NwoforObinna(@NwoforObinna)you..introduce..it..25..yrs..ago..and..till..now..it.has..gone..from..bad..to..worse..you..re..saying..this..for..campaigning..purpose..pl..reduce..senate..salary..first

-- Afo (@Afo99256291) This thing should be implemented soon, cos I'm exceedingly tired of the banks tampering with my zero's

-- Chuks Ndubueze (@chuks_82019) Pls Mr President, the card charges is meant to help banks hedge the costs incurred in maintenance charges to processing companies. It's in place to enable banks keep sustaining the convenience citizens enjoy via financial services. These things are not serviced FOC to banks.

-- Igbokwe Ikechukwu .B (@IykeCloud) What about NEPA bill, high coat of transportation, unemployment, high cost of living, and the likes?

I remember the laws you people passed against NEPA and I am yet to see you people execute one... since then, none has been implemented till date..naija's always same.