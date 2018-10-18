Botswana: International Junior Open Chess Championships Activation October 20

Gaborone — An activation event for the upcoming 2018 Botswana International Junior Open Chess Championships will be held on October 20.

Spokesperson for the 2018 Botswana International Junior Open Chess Championships, Keenese Katisenge said the event would be held in preparations for the event slated for November 30 to December 2 at Botho University in Gaborone.

She said the objectives of the activation was to formally introduce the team prepapring for the championships and reeve up a team of young chess players, who would participate in a mini mixed teams chess event.

She noted that organisation that had partnered with them would be announced adding that they would also have the opportunity to share information with different stakeholders on the preparations in relation to attracting players from different African countries.

Katisenge highlighted that registration for the championships was ongoing adding that countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia had already started their preparations.

She pointed out that Limitless Minds Chess Academy, Rock and Roll Chess Master Botswana and Chess Motifs would collectively run the international event.

While, Botswana Chess Federation has been organising the championships for the past six years, she said Limitless Minds Chess Academy was granted the permission to organise this year's edition.

"The event will for the first time in history, feature physically challenged chess players from other African countries under the chess for the visually impaired section. The plan it is to broaden the section in future to include other disabilities from the on-going programmes," she said.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>