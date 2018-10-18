Ghana: Time to Right the Wrongs in Football - Sports Minister

THE current situation in football should be seen as an opportunity to right the wrongs associated with football in the past, Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has said.

According to the Minister, government is committed to supporting the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as they embark on a process of restoring confidence and trust in football activities in the country.

The Minister made these remarks, when the Normalisation Committee led by its President Dr Kofi Amoah called on him at his office on Monday. The visit was to brief the Minister on work done so far while seeking inputs from the Ministry on the way forward for Ghana Football.

"Government recognises the current situation as an opportune time to right the wrongs that have long been associated with every facet of the game, make it attractive for Ghanaians to patronise and enjoy their football again," the Minister stated.

Mr Asiamah expressed Government's gratitude for their immense demonstration of dedication and valour to the course, adding that "having been very successful in your respective endeavours, I'm very confident that the Committee is very capable of delivering on your mandate to the expectations of football lovers."

The Minister noted that Ghana football has suffered some significant damage to its image and appealed to the Committee to work and overturn the fortunes of Ghana football brand. This, he said, would go a long way in attracting the needed corporate support for the game.

Adding his voice, Deputy Sports Minister Perry Curtis Okudzeto also urged the Committee to ensure that other stakeholders such as the media, who are very significant towards this drive, were involved and made to be part of the process of the reformation.

Dr Amoah thanked the Ministry for its unflinching support after the Committee was instituted by world football governing body, FIFA.

The Committee chairperson said they realised the challenges ahead as a result of the huge expectations of Ghanaians but was optimistic that with the continued support from Government, stakeholders and the people of Ghana, the Committee would be able to bring about the needed reforms in the country's football activities .

The Committee, he said, has started engaging people who have deep understanding of the industry to be part of yet-to-be announced ad-hoc committees that would work with the Committee to successfully deliver on its mandate.

On the premier league, the president of the Normalisation Committee, revealed that they are currently consulting with all appropriate stakeholders to plan a special competition as a way of engaging the clubs, while the statutes review and other reforms are being worked on.

In the meeting were the other members of the Committee namely the Vice President, Mrs Lucy Quist, and Mrs Naa Odofoley. The rest were the two Deputy General Secretaries of the GFA, Mr Alex Asante and Mr Emmanuel Dasobre as well as the Normalisation Committee's spokesperson, Dan Kwaku Yeboah.