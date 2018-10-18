Ghana: Kotoko Star for Hearts

FORMER Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfield kingpin Baba Mahama is set to join their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak, according to reports.

The skillful midfielder is on the radar of the Accra based outfit and he is expected to be the replacement for Winful Cobinna, who left the club in the summer.

Mahama's contract at Asante Kotoko was cancelled after an underwhelming stint in Kumasi with the Reds. Despite helping the club to FA Cup success last season, the former Techiman City midfield dynamo could not cement a place in ex-coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's team.

The 21 year old is expected to arrive in the capital in the coming days to seal a deal with the former African Champions.

According to information gathered, the nimble footed midfielder could be handed a two-year deal.