Ghana: Accra-Tema Motorway Roundabout to Be Closed From Oct. 21

The Accra-Tema Motorway Roundabout would be closed to traffic from Sunday, October 21, the Ghana Highway Authority, (GHA) has announced.

A new three-lane has, however, been constructed on the right side of the Akosombo-Accra road as a diversion to be used by motorists.

The GHA project coordinator, Mr Seth Agyeman Baah, who disclosed these, at a media briefing on Tuesday, said the move was to enable the contractor working on the Accra-Tema motorway extension project, the free hand to begin deep excavation works on the round-about, as part of the second phase.

According to him, traffic from Akosombo and Aflao heading to Accra and Tema, would be diverted unto the new road.

Mr Baah explained that vehicles heading to Tema would make a left detour, near the Axle load toll station, and join the road from the Accra section of the motorway, while vehicles heading to Accra would join the old motorway near the toll booth.

He said the necessary security arrangements have been put in place, to ensure that vehicular traffic and pedestrians do not interfere with the ongoing construction works.

"The necessary arrangements have been made with pedestrian crossing provided at all points to ensure the safety of the public ",Mr. Baah added.

The Deputy Tema Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department, (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bruce Amoah, said all traffic security challenges have been addressed, and urged pedestrians to abide by the rules.

He said the first phase of the project was successful, and expressed optimism that the second phase would not pose any problem as enough men of the unit would be on the ground to handle all challenges.

Mr Nicholas Tiekum, the Civil Engineer of CTI engineering, contractors of the project, said the diversion was to protect the excavated portions of the roundabout, which could pose danger to the public.

He expressed the optimism that motorists and the public would cooperate with the company to ensure the early completion of the project.

The US$54 million Tema Motorway interchange, include the construction of 2.1 km three lane dual carriage way with 730 m underpass on the national route N1 beginning from the toll station on the Accra-Tema motorway ending around the Allied Oil Filling station on the Aflao road.

It would also involve improvement of approximately 1.9km two lane dual carriage way on the national route N2 from the Ashaiman roundabout onto the harbour road, construction of pedestrian bridges, and other work expected to be completed in 28 months.

The project expected to be completed in 2020, is to improve the capacity of the Tema roundabout, and its adjourning roads, to enhance safety and efficiency of transportation in the Greater Accra Region, and to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, to facilitate trade and transit in the West Africa Sub-region.