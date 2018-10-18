Ghana: GNAT Appeals to MMDAs to Construct Teachers' Bungalows

The Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been urged to construct teachers' bungalows in deprived communities to solve the residential accommodation problems facing them in the country.

This would motivate teachers to accept postings to work in rural communities to improve on the standard of education in those areas.

Mr Ebenezer Asare-Baah, the Nkoranza District Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He noted that most teachers posted to rural areas refused due to lack of accommodation and bad road networks, and urged the MMDAs to tackle the problems.

Mr Asare-Baah said with the provision of residential accommodation, teachers had no excuse to refuse postings to serve in rural areas.

More so, he added that the problem of lateness and absenteeism among teachers in deprived communities would also be addressed.

M Asare-Baah regretted that during rainy seasons, many teachers serving in rural areas had to walk or ride bicycles for several kilometres to attend classes and expressed dissatisfaction about the contributions of Parent Teacher Associations towards the development of education in the Nkoranza Municipality and Nkoranza North District.

He observed that ensuring quality education was a shared and collective responsibility and appealed to parents to support teachers and expressed concern over high teenage pregnancies and alcoholism among students in the two areas.

Mr Asare-Baah also advised teachers to upgrade themselves to be able to cope with the various educational reforms the country was going through.