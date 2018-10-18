Ghana: Promoters Apologise for Mayhem ... During Sackey, Wasiru WBO Championship Fight

MANAGEMENT of Boxing Promotions outfit, E & J promotions, have expressed remorse on the shameful incidents that rocked last Saturday's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight championship bout between title holder Isaac Sackey and national champion, Mohammed 'Gyatabi' Wasiru at the Bukom Boxing Area.

The bout erupted into a free-for -all in the third round after Gyatabi dropped Sackey to the canvas with a powerful right hook. But in a controversial decision, Beninois referee Adoin Bertin called for the end of the bout instead of the mandatory count to ascertain whether Sackey could continue.

This decision did not go down well with Sackey's corner-men who attacked referee Bertin and before security officials could restore sanity both section of fans had joined in the brawl.

The vicious situation resulted in the manhandling of officials and fans as well as the destruction of property at the Arena, marking one of the gory nights in Ghana's boxing annals.

In a press release by E& J, the syndicate responsible for the bout, they unequivocally apologised to the management of the Bukom Boxing Arena, the fans, sponsors and dignitaries who graced the boxing showpiece, for the destructive end to the bout.

The Management Agency is expected to address a press conference today at Alisa Hotel to clarify developing issues emanating from the fight.