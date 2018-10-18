18 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Promoters Apologise for Mayhem ... During Sackey, Wasiru WBO Championship Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nana Bentsi Oduro

MANAGEMENT of Boxing Promotions outfit, E & J promotions, have expressed remorse on the shameful incidents that rocked last Saturday's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) super bantamweight championship bout between title holder Isaac Sackey and national champion, Mohammed 'Gyatabi' Wasiru at the Bukom Boxing Area.

The bout erupted into a free-for -all in the third round after Gyatabi dropped Sackey to the canvas with a powerful right hook. But in a controversial decision, Beninois referee Adoin Bertin called for the end of the bout instead of the mandatory count to ascertain whether Sackey could continue.

This decision did not go down well with Sackey's corner-men who attacked referee Bertin and before security officials could restore sanity both section of fans had joined in the brawl.

The vicious situation resulted in the manhandling of officials and fans as well as the destruction of property at the Arena, marking one of the gory nights in Ghana's boxing annals.

In a press release by E& J, the syndicate responsible for the bout, they unequivocally apologised to the management of the Bukom Boxing Arena, the fans, sponsors and dignitaries who graced the boxing showpiece, for the destructive end to the bout.

The Management Agency is expected to address a press conference today at Alisa Hotel to clarify developing issues emanating from the fight.

Ghana

Woman Rescued By Christian Atsu Dies

A 62-year-old prisoner, Mama Theresa, whose surgery bills were paid by Black Star midfielder, Christian Atsu, has passed… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.