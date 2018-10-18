African Leaders Urged to Eschew Corruption

The Consul-General of Tuvalu in the United Kingdom (UK), Sir Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Ayaz, has admonished African leaders to forgo all forms of corruption and work towards uplifting their citizenry from the quagmire of poverty they find themselves.

According to him, the culture of Africa did not suggest a predisposition to corruption, yet the continent was riddled with corruption which continues to act as a limiting force to the continent's development.

"Africa's progress will depend on development that truly lifts everyone from poverty to prosperity, however, this progress will depend on the prevalence of social and economic justice for all," he said.

Sir Ayaz made the call at the Ahmadiyya Peace Conference held in Accra on Wednesday.

The event which was being held on an African soil for the first time was on the theme: "Peace and global justice" and brought together people of diverse background including; state officials, politicians, diplomats, traditional and religious leaders, corporate executives and members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana.

Delivering the keynote address, he said it was unfortunate that some African leaders had cultivated a notorious ethic of self-aggrandizement and self-perpetuation in power.

"This one word, power, sums up the ordeal of most developing countries. It is the struggle for power, the seizure of power, the concentration of power in the hands of one individual or group, and the subsequent refusal to relinquish or share power that has sucked these countries into a vortex of violence, repression, tyranny and corruption," he emphasised.

Touching on the theme for the conference, Sir Ayaz said if religion was practiced in its pure and prestine form, with absolute justice as a cardinal component as demonstrated by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, it could act as a catalyst for achieving the twin goals of global peace anf justice.

He said the time had come for religion to take its rightful place as a unifying force in establishing a society based on mutual affection and brotherhood necessary for the realization of peace and justice.

"The achievement of global peace and justice are based on its direct correlation with the establishment of a peaceful society, eradication of poverty, promotion of democratic governance, morality and true universal brotherhood," he added.

However, he explained that true universal brotherhood under which man developed sensibility and sensitivity to the pain and suffering of others could only be established by virtue of man's relationship with one another through loyal and faithful relationship with God.

"It is only through the recognition that all men are equal creatures of the same benevolent God and they must constantly seek His pleasure through the discharge of both the rights due him and His creation that can bring about universal brotherhood," reiterated.

In a speech read on his behalf, the head of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hadhart Masroor Ahmad said he was pleased that Africa had not joined the ranks of the nations who were involved in the world nuclear arms race.

"It is my belief that if the rest of the world continues to act unjustly, usurping the rights of others and interfering in other nations, the will destroy themselves," he said.

However, he noted that if that day came, it was Africa that may be the only continent that would posses the ability to save itself from annihilation, stressing that, "Moreover, where today Africa is looked down upon by many and considered to be weak, your continent will be in a position to play a pivotal role in building the rest of the world."

The Head of the Ahmadiyya Community also referred to as the Khalifatul Masih V, therefore, called on African countries never to underestimate their potential.