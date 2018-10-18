18 October 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Woman Rescued By Christian Atsu Dies

A 62-year-old prisoner, Mama Theresa, whose surgery bills were paid by Black Star midfielder, Christian Atsu, has passed on days after the operation, Ghanaian football portal, Ghanasoccernet, has reported.

Atsu has been embarking on some major philanthropic works in recent weeks, with the winger's latest kind gesture being extended to the ailing woman.

Mama Theresa was serving a 10-year jail term for possessing marijuana but was in serious condition following the deterioration of her health.

The old woman, therefore, needed immediate access to healthcare but the prison system was unable to raise funds for an emergency surgery.

However, Atsu stepped in and offered to pay for the full cost of her surgery and recuperation after hearing of her predicaments.

Unfortunately, the old lady passed on while she was being operated upon by doctors.

This comes after the Black Stars winger also saved a mother and her two daughters from going to jail for taking some leftover corn estimated at GH¢10 belonging to another.

The three were set to serve a three-month sentence for "stealing" the corn until Atsu donated GH¢1,000 for their release.

