Kenya: Mashujaa Day Events Dominate Weekend Golf

Whilst the elite golfers will be battling it out for the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl, Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series and World Amateur Ranking points in the 2018 Kenya Amateur Open Stroke-play Championship at Sigona, several Mashujaa Day events are also lined elsewhere in the country this weekend.

They include the Ponyea India Mashujaa Day tournament at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club where a field of 205 players was drawn for the event whose trophy was donated by President Uhuru Kenyatta a few years ago.

And for the third straight year, Ponyea India Medicare, an integrated healthcare logistics company, returns to Ruiru Sports Club to support what is now known as the Ponyea India Mashujaa Golf tournament.

All golfers and staff will receive free medical check-up at the club. Besides the check-up, Ponyea India as usual, is offering some unique prizes where the overall winners will also receive comprehensive medical check-up in India.

This weekend's event is the culmination of a series of other tournaments the company has sponsored throughout the year in different clubs.

In February Ponyea India sponsored golf at Limuru Country Club, Karen Country Club and Kiambu Golf Club in March, while other events were held at Thika Sports Club in April and Vet Lab Sports Club in June.

For over 10 years Ponyea India and Manenoworld Youth Media consistently sponsored Valentine Golf at Muthaiga Golf Club.

"We are keen to walk with you and hold your hand through your medical journey," said Paul Richu, Patients Care Director at Ponyea India Medicare.

Ruiru Golf Club captain Peter Mwaura said the tournament remains one of the most popular at the club and has as a result attracted golfers from across the country.

Those drawn include club members like Francis Goco, who last weekend returned an amazing 44 points same with lady golfer Winnie Mwangi, to claim the overall prize in the Muranga Golf Day.

During last weekend's event, the otherwise tough and challenging course appeared to have been playing easy as a total of 14 players scored 40 points and better with 113 players posting 30 points and better.

Those who posted impressive scores included handicap three golfer Chris Andrea - who made three birdies and 14 pars with only one bogey coming on the third hole for 41 points - while James Muraguri on 43 points was third overall. Kanene Nganga, Joseph Ndome, Stanley Kingara and Michael Chege all of whom scored 41 points, will also be part of the men to watch this weekend.

Because of the big field, teeing off is set for 6.50am with an early afternoon draw of 10.30am. "Though we have 200 players in the draw, we have not closed the door yet as we still welcome more players through post entries," said Mwaura.

Other Mashujaa Day events will take place in Nyeri, Kiambu and Nyahururu Sports Club where also a big field was drawn.

KENYA OPEN SLOTS UP FOR GRABS

Meanwhile, most of the leading amateur golfers were at Sigona preparing for Friday's first round of the 2018 Kenya Amateur Open Stroke Play championship which has attracted players from across East Africa.

Vet Lab Sports Club's Edwin Mudanyi, who is seeking for one of the slots in next year's Kenya Open, said the par 72 Sigona course was in great shape and ready for the championship.

"I have a feeling some interesting scores will be posted this weekend," said Mudanyi.

Among the stars who were practicing at Sigona on Thursday included Mike Kisia also from Vet Lab, Uganda's Joseph Cnywaai of Uganda, and former national team player, Kuku Awan, formerly of Kericho - who is making a come-back to national events after a long break.