Photo: Daily Monitor

The 139th assembly of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) has voted to permanently ban debate on the LGBT subject.

The 139th assembly of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva, Switzerland, has voted to permanently ban debate on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) subject.

The move was masterminded by the Ugandan delegation that was led by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

The opponents of the gay debate said they acted after "detecting well-orchestrated machination" by delegates from Canada and Belgium who had reportedly lobbied members to vote in favour of the motion.

The LGBT agenda had been presented to the Assembly for debate as an "emergency item" on the agenda of the upcoming 140th IPU Assembly.

However, IPU president Gabriela Cuevas Barron put the question to a vote by member states.

The question was on whether the standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights could hold a panel debate that would lead to a resolution titled: "The role of Parliaments in ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and ensuring respect for the human rights of LGBT persons".

Uganda's delegation comprised Ms Mourine Osoru (Arua District), Mr Abdulatif Sebaggala (Kawempe North), Ms Rose Kabagyeni (Kisoro District), Ms Esther Anyakun (Nakapiripirit District), Mr Paul Akamba (Busiki) and Mr Francis Mwijukye (Buhweju).

They were supported by delegates mainly from China, Russia, African and Arabic nations.

Mr Akamba reminded the General Assembly about the IPU Statute and reasons why it was formed in 1889 and asked delegates to vote in respect of that Act.

"Article 1(2) of the IPU Statute states that the Inter-Parliamentary Union shall work for peace and cooperation among peoples and for the solid establishment of representative institution and also contribute to the defence and promotion of human rights, which are universal in scope. The agenda presented here has been widely rejected by many member states hence lacking universality in scope," Mr Akamba said.

689 MPs voted against the proposal while 499 legislators supported it.

After the vote, Ms Kadaga said they would continue fighting what she termed as "uncivilised and unchristian behaviours."

"I am so happy that this battle has finally been won. It started in St. Petersburg in Russia when they attempted to smuggle it in. Today, we have made a final vote that will prohibit the issue of LGBT from appearing on the IPU agenda," she said.

Mr Sebaggala said they are ready to re-awaken the gays law that was nullified by court in Uganda.

Ugandan MPs have over the years opposed the LGBT agenda at the different international meetings.