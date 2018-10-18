Liberia: Orange Liberia to Give Away Over L$10m in New Zagga Christmas Campaign

Monrovia — Over the weekend, the Management of Orange Liberia called a press conference to announce a major new promotion, which the company says is geared at following its tradition of bringing early Christmas joy to its more than one million subcribers.

The announcement was made at a major press conference held at the company's headquarters on Capital Bypass and led by its Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Isaac Muthama and its Corporate Communications Strategists Dr. Kimmie Weeks.

In announcing the new promotion, Mr. Muthama explained that it followed the trend Orange had established in 2017 and 2018 with the launch of its "Christmas in October" and "Da Ma Tan Na" promotions which give away more than US$600,000 in prizes. Said Muthama, "our goal is that as long as we are in Liberia, we will ensure that with Orange, the Christmas festivities will always start early." He went on to announce that the new promotion was being called the Orange Zagga Christmas promotion.

Mr. Muthama elaborated that the new campaign would have five weekly winnners who would each be entered into the weekly cart race. "Each of the winners of the daily prize will be taken to Harbel Supermarket, where they will have one minute to race through the supermarket filling their carts with whatever they desire and we will pay for it," Said Muthama The promotion includes a weekly prize where for every week until December, a luckly winner will be awarded LRD 500,000. The promotion will culminate with a grand Prize winner who would be be announced in December and who would win 2.5 million LRD. The be eligible to win, Orange customers simply have to activate at least $1 (or more) any day for the daily prize and $1 at least once a week or more for the weekly prize.

Dr. Weeks explained that each of the prizes would be doubled if the winner had used Orange Money the week ahead of their win. He explained that for daily winners who had won the weekly cart race would have their time doubled from 1 minute to 2 minutes if the had performed any Orange Money transaction. The weekly prize would be doubled form LRD500,000 to LRD 1 million if they had performed an Orange Money transaction in addition to their regular activation during the week. Dr. Weeks explained that for the grand prize, the winner would have had to have activated a minimum of $1 per week for every week to qualify to win the LRD 2.5 million and in addition also performed an Orange Money transaction every week to double their winnings to LRD 5 Million.

The competition begins this week and is expected to continue until December.