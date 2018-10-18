Athletics South Africa (ASA) has welcomed the decision by CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sports) to postpone the implementation of the new IAAF classification rules for female athletes which were due to take effect from November 1, 2018.

ASA, who are challenging the IAAF on the new regulations at CAS, had also made an application to have them suspended pending the completion of the hearing by CAS of the appeal.

CAS has now issued a directive that the regulations are now effectively suspended pending the outcome of the appeal.

On Wednesday, the President of the CAS panel convened a teleconference meeting of all the lead counsels in the case together with their instructing attorneys to discuss, inter alia, the suspension of the regulations and the further conduct of the matter.

CAS directed that the hearing take place in either Lausanne or Geneva from February 18, 2019 until February 25, 2019 , inclusive.

ASA is very pleased with the outcome and accordingly thank the legal teams of ASA and that of athlete Caster Semenya for the hard work done to date.

The ASA appeal of the regulations is based on a number of points including its discriminatory effect on female athletes like Semenya.

The South African legal team will also argue that the medical data relied upon by the IAAF is flawed.

