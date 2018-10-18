South Africa: Pair Found Guilty of Coligny Murder to Be Sentenced in January

The sentencing of two men found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was postponed in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Thursday.

The matter will be heard between January 28 and 31, 2019.

The reason for the postponement is to allow the State and defence to prepare arguments for mitigation and aggravation of sentencing.

The two men remain in custody.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty of murder, kidnapping, intimidation, theft, and pointing a firearm on Wednesday.

They had pleaded not guilty, claiming that Moshoeu had jumped from the van they were driving on their way to a police station, after they had caught him stealing a sunflower.

More to follow.

Source: News24