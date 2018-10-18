Cameroon: DIXIADES 2018 - Preparations Enter High Gear

The Council of Protestant Churches of Cameroon (CPCC) has made recommendations for better organisation of elections and… Read more »

DIXIADES 2018: The Governor of the West Region Awa Fonka Augustine yesterday, Wednesday , 17 October 2018 presided over an important preparatory meeting to evaluate the level of preparedness of the games. During the meeting, it was revealed that over 2500 athlètes and officials will participate in the games.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.